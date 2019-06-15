Committee made to distribute SDA,MCS assets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Friday constituted a four-member committee for division of assets between the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) and Municipal Corporation Sargodha (MCS).

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Coordination Ikram Ullah Niazi and its members are Director General SDA Malik Ziaullah, Deputy Director Admin Ghulam Abbas Luk, Chief Officer MCS Azmat Qadeer Goraya and Municipal Offcier Revenue Muhammad Mumtaz Tabasum.

The commissioner directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report in this regard so that decision could be taken in the light of recommendations.