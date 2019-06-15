UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Made To Distribute SDA,MCS Assets

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Committee made to distribute SDA,MCS assets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Zafar Iqbal here Friday constituted a four-member committee for division of assets between the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) and Municipal Corporation Sargodha (MCS).

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Coordination Ikram Ullah Niazi and its members are Director General SDA Malik Ziaullah, Deputy Director Admin Ghulam Abbas Luk, Chief Officer MCS Azmat Qadeer Goraya and Municipal Offcier Revenue Muhammad Mumtaz Tabasum.

The commissioner directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report in this regard so that decision could be taken in the light of recommendations.

Related Topics

Sargodha

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

9 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

9 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

9 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

9 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.