Committee Meeting For 'Right To Public Services Commission' Held
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Kohat's Sub-Divisional Steering Committee for the Right to Public Services Commission on Thursday met under Assistant Commissioner Lachi's chairmanship to bolster government services.
The meeting, attended by various department officials, focused on the RTS Commission's report, non-compliance issues, awareness campaigns, and monthly data.
During the meeting, district offices were directed to prioritize public convenience, facilitate services at district and tehsil levels, and implement measures for improved accessibility.
Assistant Commissioner Lachi on this occasion issued instructions to further enhance public services, reaffirming Kohat's commitment to efficient governance.
APP/azq/378
