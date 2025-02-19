Open Menu

Committee Meets To Address Concerns Of Federal Govt Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Committee meets to address concerns of Federal govt employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The second meeting of the committee formed to resolve the problems of Federal government employees was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Islamabad Police and officials of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance, said a statement issued here.

The officials of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance presented other demands to the committee, including salary difference, implementation of the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission.

Rana Sanaullah said the Prime Minister has given special instructions that maximum relief should be provided to government employees.

The review committee will recommend an increase in the allowance reserved for federal disabled government employees, he said.

The committee will also recommend relief in the recent tax deductions of federal government teachers. A sub-committee has been working to eliminate salary difference, he said.

The sub-committee is making a financial estimate to eliminate salary difference and solve other problems. Due to the IMF program, the government is facing difficulties in meeting all the demands, he said.

He said work is also being done to provide maximum relief to government employees in the upcoming budget. Workable suggestions are being implemented immediately to solve the problems, he said.

