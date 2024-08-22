Open Menu

Committee Meets To Fix Prices Of Essential Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Committee meets to fix prices of essential commodities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A meeting of the district price control committee and price fixation committee was held at the committee room of the DC office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Muzaffar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates Khurshid Nazir, Ejaz Bukhari, and traders attended the meeting, while other assistant commissioners from the tehsil participated via video link.

During the meeting, the prices of essential commodities were reassessed. The additional deputy commissioner finance instructed that the sale and availability of food items must be ensured, as per the set rates, at all costs.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Sale Bahawalpur Price All From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan