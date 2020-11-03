Committee members visit Panahgah to review facilities

Chairman Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini along with the members of the committee visited the Panahgah situated at Peshawar Morr to check the facilities provided for the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini along with the members of the committee visited the Panahgah situated at Peshawar Morr to check the facilities provided for the visitors.

The members of the committee including Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Samina Saeed and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi were among the visiting delegation. Secretary PASSD Muhammad Ali Shahzada also accompanied the delegation.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi gave a detailed briefing to the visitors and took them through various sections of the Centre.

The delegation was also informed about the enrollment process in order to procure a place at the Centre for a night.

It was revealed the policy followed was on the first come first serve basis.

The delegation was informed that there were 31 Centres in the pipeline all around Pakistan, out of which five were planned in Balochistan. These centres will be established in all four provinces on the special direction of the Prime Minister.

Giving an overview about the facilities in Panahgah, Managing Director PBM informed the delegation that daily wagers and poor persons in addition to a night's stay have been provided three meals and a clean environment, free of charge.

Chairman Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini; appreciating the initiative termed it a humanitarian step by the government.

The delegation had dinner with the daily wage workers and labourers in Panahgah.