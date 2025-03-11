Committee Nears Conclusion On CSS Exam Reforms: Tarar Told Senate
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that a high-level committee, led by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, is in the final stages of drafting reforms aimed at improving the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.
Replying to a question of Senator Anusha Rahman in the Senate Session, the minister said the committee has already consulted with key stakeholders, and its final recommendations are expected to shape the upcoming reforms.
Tarar stressed that competitive exams play a key role in shaping the country's bureaucracy, providing a skilled workforce that is essential for effective governance.
“Our education system has split into two streams,” he remarked, pointing to the traditional matriculation-based system and the Cambridge O and A Levels.
He highlighted the growing number of students in Pakistan opting for the Cambridge education system, including O and A Levels.
This divide, he said, has led to unequal opportunities, not only in CSS examination but also in medical and engineering fields. The government aims to ensure an equal playing field for all CSS candidates, he added.
Tarar acknowledged the disparity, stating that the government must either establish a unified education system or ensure equal opportunities for both streams. He emphasized that education reforms are crucial to creating a fair and efficient system, which will ultimately improve the quality of the civil service.
“It is our responsibility to implement a fair and standardised examination system across the country,” he said.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tezgam express bogie derails near Rohri Railway Station6 minutes ago
-
Committee nears conclusion on CSS exam reforms: Tarar told Senate6 minutes ago
-
Illegal rickshaws, Qingqi and taxis overrun Peshawar's traffic system16 minutes ago
-
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area25 minutes ago
-
MOP&HRD strategic vision focus $60 billion remittances by 203426 minutes ago
-
Journalists’ role important for maintaining peace :RPO Dera36 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept36 minutes ago
-
Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner46 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance46 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan46 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters56 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar56 minutes ago