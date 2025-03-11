Committee nears conclusion on CSS exam reforms: Tarar told Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that a high-level committee, led by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, is in the final stages of drafting reforms aimed at improving the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

Replying to a question of Senator Anusha Rahman in the Senate Session, the minister said the committee has already consulted with key stakeholders, and its final recommendations are expected to shape the upcoming reforms.

Tarar stressed that competitive exams play a key role in shaping the country's bureaucracy, providing a skilled workforce that is essential for effective governance.

“Our education system has split into two streams,” he remarked, pointing to the traditional matriculation-based system and the Cambridge O and A Levels.

He highlighted the growing number of students in Pakistan opting for the Cambridge education system, including O and A Levels.

This divide, he said, has led to unequal opportunities, not only in CSS examination but also in medical and engineering fields. The government aims to ensure an equal playing field for all CSS candidates, he added.

Tarar acknowledged the disparity, stating that the government must either establish a unified education system or ensure equal opportunities for both streams. He emphasized that education reforms are crucial to creating a fair and efficient system, which will ultimately improve the quality of the civil service.

“It is our responsibility to implement a fair and standardised examination system across the country,” he said.