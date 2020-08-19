UrduPoint.com
Committee Of Legal Reforms Set Up In ACE

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) constituted a committee of legal reforms in the establishment.

The committee included the Additional Director Legal, Director Establishment and representative of the Prosecutor General, said a communique.

Under the reforms, inquiries must be completed within a period of 90 days and if the inquiry takes more than 90 days, the Inquiry officer must obtain permission from the authority concerned.

The committee will also guide the officers in legal matters including submitting the challans, replies and comments to the court cases. The committee will file petitions against the accused's bail. The committee will submit its monthly report to the Chairman ACE.

The Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Alammudin Bullo has said that strict action will be taken against the officers showing irresponsible and unsatisfactory performance in court cases.

He further said the action will be taken against the inquiry officers concerned if the accused are granted bail on the basis of poor enquiry. He also stated that Legal complications need to be eased in the process of bringing the accused to court, pursuing cases and getting sentences.

"Inquiry officer or circle officer will be prosecuted in case of judicial dissatisfaction" he said. The Chairman further stated that the prosecution process needs to be made more effective in order to bring about punishment.

