Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800cc

The forum expressed concerns on the non-return of remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) The monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures on Monday expressed serious concerns on the use of vehicles above 1800 cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediate stop the use of all these cars.

The committee that met in Islamabad on Monday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

The meeting was updated on the status of use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the Cabinet members.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.

Ministry of Law and Justice was entrusted with the task to approach the Superior Judiciary suggesting implementation of austerity measures in Judiciary and approach Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly regarding use of tele-conferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination had already approached the provincial governments suggesting implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The committee also discussed the working timings and decided that new timing for office work will be 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and upto 12:30 pm on Friday starting from first of Ramzan and will be followed in the summer season as per decision of the Cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister directed all to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception.