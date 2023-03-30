Committee on financial assistance to journalists holds meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday presided over the meeting of the committee on the financial assistance for the journalists in his office.

Seasoned journalists Mazhar Abbas, Tahir Hassan Khan, Dr. Jabbar Khattak and Director Sindh Information (Administration) Mohammad Yousuf Kaboro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi and other notables were present in the meeting.