ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Committee on Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators (CICMO) has asked the National database Registration Authority (NADRA) to reduce charges of biometric verification of SIM keeping in view the situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

In line with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Committee on Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators was formed to evaluate the issues of cellular mobile operators and formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister's Office, including settlement of licence renewal matters with cellular mobile operators that would help the government in valuable income generation in the current crisis situation.

The first meeting of the committee was chaired by Secretary Information Technology (IT) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, said a press release.

The NADRA representative sought sometime to discuss the matter with its chairman and board. The chair directed the NADRA to give its version in this regard next week.

The Ministry of Industries and Production official agreed to the proposal that the telecom sector should be given a functional industry status.

The meeting also discussed matters related to additional spectrum allocation in Pakistan and AJK & GB, mutually agreed license renewal frameworks, tax rationalization and Right of Way (RoW).

The telecom operators expressed keen interest in additional spectrum auction in Pakistan and AJK & GB to facilitate quality mobile broadband services necessary assist people especially students and professional to work from home and comply to COVID-19 related advisory.

The Chair emphasized the need for urgent availability of required spectrum in Pakistan and AJK & GB. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan has already been sensitized to take lead on the matter for their respective areas in line with applicable laws.

It was decided to prepare proposals for withdrawal of withholding tax for 90 days as a relief for cellular consumers during the current situation, in addition to the tax harmonization between the Federation and the provinces regarding FED/GST. The Chair directed PTA and telecom industry to work together to firm up proposals regarding data pricing to avoid abuse of service.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT, Cabinet Division, Ministry Finance, Ministry of Industries & Production, Federal Board of Revenue , representatives from PTA, NADRA and Cellular Mobile Operators.