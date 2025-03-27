Committee On Medical Education Under DPM Caps Tuition Fee To Rs 1.8 Mln
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM-FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired the 5th meeting of the Committee on Medical Education where the committee after extensive consultation reached a consensus to recommend a tuition fee cap of Rs1.8 million to be adjusted annually for inflation based on the CPI.
The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Health, Minister of State Health, SAPM Mr Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Health, President of PM&DC, Vice President of CPSP, HEC officials, and heads of leading medical institutions, a DPM's office new release said.
The committee resolved that for private medical institutions currently charging less than this amount, fees would be capped at their existing level, with only an annual CPI-linked increase.
The committee discussed fee regulation and rationalization in private medical colleges, aiming to ensure fairness for students and viability for institutions. It also reviewed reforms for the fee structure.
The DPM emphasized the government’s resolve to strengthen medical education through transparent policies, better training standards, and equitable opportunities for students and institutions alike, highlighting its key role in improving Pakistan’s healthcare sector.
