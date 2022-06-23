UrduPoint.com

Committee On Missing Persons To Come Up With Practical Proposals: Azam Nazeer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the committee on missing persons would come up with practical proposals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the committee on missing persons would come up with practical proposals.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet's Sub-Committee on Missing Persons. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, besides senior officials of the ministries of Law and Interior.

The committee, keeping in view the seriousness of the issue, decided to convene its meeting every week.

The minister said all schools of thought would be heard in the forthcoming meetings, and suggestions would also be sought from the provinces.

"The issue of missing persons is very close to my heart," he said.

He said former senator Farhatullah Babar and Amna Masood Janjua would be especially invited to attend the committee's meeting.

