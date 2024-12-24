Open Menu

Committee On Rightsizing Presents Recommendations To Cabinet Over Different Ministries

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Committee on rightsizing presents recommendations to Cabinet over different ministries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A committee formed to oversee government’s right-sizing on Tuesday presented its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet regarding the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National food Security and Research and the related departments.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House in which several important issues were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The committee proposed the complete closure of some departments and the merger of others. Additionally, it was recommended to reduce staff posts in the secretariats of these ministries by 30%.

The implementation of these recommendations is expected to save the national exchequer approximately Rs42.1 billion, it was added.

The cabinet members gave their feedback on the recommendations and the prime minister instructed that on the basis of these inputs, a review of the right-sizing recommendations and their implementation be conducted, and a report in this regard be presented again in the cabinet’s meeting.

Furthermore, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi gave a detailed briefing on the situation in Parachinar.

The meeting was informed that relief activities were continuing in Parachinar and both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments were collaborating in these efforts.

It was also mentioned that the PM's helicopter had been designated for transporting patients from Parachinar to other cities. Additionally, the availability of all essential medicines had been ensured at all hospitals in Parachinar.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Parachinar Commerce Media All From Government Cabinet Billion Housing

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

47 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

1 hour ago
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan