Committee On Rightsizing Presents Recommendations To Cabinet Over Different Ministries
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A committee formed to oversee government’s right-sizing on Tuesday presented its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet regarding the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National food Security and Research and the related departments.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House in which several important issues were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The committee proposed the complete closure of some departments and the merger of others. Additionally, it was recommended to reduce staff posts in the secretariats of these ministries by 30%.
The implementation of these recommendations is expected to save the national exchequer approximately Rs42.1 billion, it was added.
The cabinet members gave their feedback on the recommendations and the prime minister instructed that on the basis of these inputs, a review of the right-sizing recommendations and their implementation be conducted, and a report in this regard be presented again in the cabinet’s meeting.
Furthermore, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi gave a detailed briefing on the situation in Parachinar.
The meeting was informed that relief activities were continuing in Parachinar and both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments were collaborating in these efforts.
It was also mentioned that the PM's helicopter had been designated for transporting patients from Parachinar to other cities. Additionally, the availability of all essential medicines had been ensured at all hospitals in Parachinar.
