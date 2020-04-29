UrduPoint.com
Committee On Virtual NA Session To Meet On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Committee on virtual NA session to meet on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The meeting of the Committee on Virtual session of the National Assembly during the COVID-19 will be held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Imam.

The chairman had written letters to the parliamentary leaders for the meeting to discuss the option of holding a virtual session of the National Assembly.

In the last meeting held on April 21, the parliamentary leaders agreed to hold the session with the physical presence of the members of the assembly.

In tomorrow's meeting, the members will further discuss the rules of procedure for the next session and will determine its agenda.

Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League(N), Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shahzain Bugti, Amir Haider Hoti, Asad Mehmood, Ghous Bux Mehr, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others will attend the meeting.

The committee will present its recommendations to National Assembly Speaker.

