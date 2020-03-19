Committee proposes several steps for social welfare, Baitul Mal improvement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::The cabinet committee on law and order, headed by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja, has proposed several steps for improvement of social welfare and Baitul Mal department.

In the meeting, held at Civil Secretariat on Thursday, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Salim Gondal briefed the participants about his department. He said that after successful operation of five shelter homes in Lahore, more would be built at Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur this year, while the rest of the divisions would be covered during the next financial year.

Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Chairperson Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, Ameen Bait-ul-Maal Mohammed Azam, additional chief secretary and other senior officers were also present.

Raja Basharat said that establishing shelter homes for the destitute was a successful project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that all shelter homes should ensure safeguards against coronavirus and initiate free food points as many as possible to help epidemic-hit people.

He directed the secretary Social Welfare to start recruitment process immediately to fill the vacant posts in the department. The committee recommended to merge different institutes of the same type of Social Welfare Department by merging the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Crisis Centres into Women Protection Authority.

The Child Protection Bureau and the Social Protection Authority were proposed to be given under the administrative control of the Social Welfare Department.

The committee also recommended creation of trusts of various welfare institutes.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 3,500 monthly stipend was being given to the helpless widows, including their children, living in six district-based centres. As many as 620 children were assisted last year in orphanages in 12 cities and 131 disowned newborns.

The briefing reported that the industrial homes working in each district were providing skill trainings to more than 30,000 women over the years, as well as a number of other welfare organisations working to rehabilitate children with disabilities and drug addicts.