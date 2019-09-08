UrduPoint.com
Committee Recommends Financial Assistance For 50 Students

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Committee recommends financial assistance for 50 students

KHANEWAL, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The district Zakat committee has recommended award of financial assistance worth Rs 50,000 each to 50 students on completion of their professional courses from vocational training institute under the Sustainable Economic Empowerment Programme (SEEP programme of Zakat and Usher Department Punjab.

The district selection and monitoring committee meeting was held here with Deputy Commissioner/Convener District Zakat Committee Ashfaq Ahmad Qureshi.

A total of 106 students appeared before the committee for interview, out of which 50 students were recommenced for financial assistance from the Zakat funds.

The female students have completed computer, stitching and beautician courses while male students motorcycle mechanic, refrigerator, computer hardware and software courses were included.

