Committee recommends holding of National Assembly session under strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Committee on Virtual Session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 Tuesday recommended holding the session with strict adherence to health guidelines and SoPs for ensuring safety of the members and staff of the National Assembly.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National food Security and Research at Parliament House.

The committee after elaborate discussion and taking into account the suggestions of the members and parliamentary leaders recommended for restricting to three hours the parliamentary debate in a session, on the measures taken by the government for curtailing the spread of COVID-19, impact of the virus on economy of the country and measures taken by the government for its resuscitation.

The committee recommended that no non-legislative agenda be taken in the session, therefore, no question hour, adjournment motion, calling attention notice and privilege motions will be taken up for discussion.

As far as the attendance of the members was concerned, the committee recommended that it would be prerogrative of the parliamentary leadership of the political parties to manage the attendance of their members.

It was also recommended that parliamentarians and staff of the secretariat will be tested for coronavirus ahead of the session.

While keeping in view the entry of extensive number of visitors to the Parliament House during sessions, it was recommended that entry of visitors in the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges will be restricted, however, ministers may be advised to bring only one staff member with them.

The committee further recommended that Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) being the representative body of the parliamentary reporters may be asked to decide number of journalists to cover the proceedings of the sittings of the assembly session. The committee also decided to recommend for plying special flights from Karachi and Quetta to Islamabad during the session.

PML (N) Parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced to withdraw requisition submitted by his party and its allies for summoning the session on the assurance of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi to summon session of the assembly in next week of the current month.

Working out the modalities for holding physical sessions along with duration of each sitting of the National Assembly during COVID-19 was on the agenda of the meeting of the committee. The committee deliberated upon the business to be taken up in the session, quorum and health safety measures / SOPs and special logistic arrangements to enable the members and the National Assembly Staff to attend the sessions.

The committee would submit its recommendations to the National Assembly Speaker enabling him to make appropriate directions to the government for holding the session of the assembly.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee and parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the National Assembly.