Committee Recommends Names For Chief Information Commissioner

Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:28 PM

Committee recommends names for Chief Information Commissioner

Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday chaired a meeting of search committee tasked to assess and recommend suitable candidates for the position of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in Right to Information Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday chaired a meeting of search committee tasked to assess and recommend suitable candidates for the position of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in Right to Information Commission.

Provincial Minister for agriculture and livestock Muhibullah Khan, senior journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai, former Vice Chancellor of Engineering University Peshawar Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, justice (Rtd) Abdul Aziz Kundi, Secretary Administration Shahid Sohail and Secretary Information Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub attended the meeting as members.

The committee thoroughly discussed, assessed and analyzed received documents of the candidates and recommended Names of three candidates for the post. The names of the three shortlisted candidates would be presented before provincial cabinet for final approval.

Minister for Information said that every citizen has the right to receive desire information from any organization through RTI act. He hoped that the Chief Information Commissioner would use his capabilities and resources for public service and l provide accurate and timely information to public.

