UrduPoint.com

Committee Recommends To Focus Long Term Climate Smart Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Committee recommends to focus long term climate smart agriculture

Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr. Asif Ali on Monday stressed the need of nutrition strategy management, water availability, timely seed provision and expanding cotton area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr. Asif Ali on Monday stressed the need of nutrition strategy management, water availability, timely seed provision and expanding cotton area.

Addressing cotton revival committee meeting here, he stated that govt initiative on solar system was a welcome step in this connection.

The committee other recommendations regarding the cotton revival were reviewed.

It also made a list of the problems faced the white gold and short, medium and long-term policy was devised through mutual consultation.

Professor Dr.

Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dean of Social Sciences, shared the results of the survey of early and late cotton production.

Further recommendations said that cotton should be cultivated at 4 million acres and steps should be taken accordingly. Cotton cultivation campaign should be started from February keeping in view climate changes while technology implementation is essential. Long-term climate smart agriculture with focus on research and policy support should be paid attention. On this occasion, Chief Executive PARB, Dr. Abid, Ms Rabia Sultan, Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar were present while DG Agriculture Extension Punjab, Bilal Israel participated online.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Technology Israel Punjab Water Agriculture February Gold Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reache ..

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reaches $1.18Bln in 2022 - Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even dur ..

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even during dense fog

13 minutes ago
 Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

13 minutes ago
 Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

13 minutes ago
 Training programme for Sindh Agriculture Universit ..

Training programme for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) security staff begins

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.