Committee recommends to focus long term climate smart agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr. Asif Ali on Monday stressed the need of nutrition strategy management, water availability, timely seed provision and expanding cotton area.

Addressing cotton revival committee meeting here, he stated that govt initiative on solar system was a welcome step in this connection.

The committee other recommendations regarding the cotton revival were reviewed.

It also made a list of the problems faced the white gold and short, medium and long-term policy was devised through mutual consultation.

Professor Dr.

Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dean of Social Sciences, shared the results of the survey of early and late cotton production.

Further recommendations said that cotton should be cultivated at 4 million acres and steps should be taken accordingly. Cotton cultivation campaign should be started from February keeping in view climate changes while technology implementation is essential. Long-term climate smart agriculture with focus on research and policy support should be paid attention. On this occasion, Chief Executive PARB, Dr. Abid, Ms Rabia Sultan, Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar were present while DG Agriculture Extension Punjab, Bilal Israel participated online.