Committee records losses in flood-hit areas in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A committee concerned on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of the district to assess losses and collect data about damages caused to the houses of people in the area.

The Claim Assessment Committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan visited the Koru area door-to-door and collected data electronically through the mobile application which has been devised to ensure efficient management and utilization of flood relief funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that the government was taking steps to provide due rights to each flood-affected person in a transparent manner and in this regard training had been imparted to field staff about mobile applications developed for the survey.

He said that district administration would not leave the flood affected people alone in this difficult time and was making all out efforts to extend relief to residents, especially those who suffered losses during the recent flooding.

On this occasion, members of the Construction and Works department, Irrigation department, Agriculture Department and Livestock Departments besides other officials were also present.