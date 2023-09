Committee reformed to monitor theaters' activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has reconstituted a "Full Dress Rehearsal Panel & Monitoring Committee" for monitoring entire activities in the theaters.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City was appointed as convener of the committee whereas Director Faisalabad Arts Council, Admin Officer (Conducting) DC Office, Civil Defense Officer, Mufti Zia Madani and Sahibzada Faiz Rasool would work as committee members.