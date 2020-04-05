Committee review availability of edibles items in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A committee of food standard and price control Sunday thoroughly reviewed availability of edibles items in the district in the light of the directives issued by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan.

Focal Person of Provincial Government for Food Availability and Price Control Hafizullah thoroughly discussed availability of edibles items and sell on government fixed rates so to avoid hoarding and price hike by apprehending profiteers.

The meeting also checked delivery of flour according to the population.

The Consumer Protection, Drug Inspector and District Food Controller attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed supply, prices, quality, poultry products issues, role of utility stores, availability of standard masks, sanitizers, spray of infected areas and fair quota of flour in the district.

The meeting also discussed present markets position and availability of edibles items on fix prices besides look into the matter of shortage of flour if any. The meeting decided to visit round the clock to the markets and ensure all edibles items. It was also decided to facilitate the people in this hours of need as desired by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary KP.