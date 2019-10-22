Committee reviewed FGEHA bill 2019

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works detail reviewed the Federal Govt. Employees Housing Authority Bill 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works detail reviewed the Federal Govt. Employees Housing Authority Bill 2019.The committee meeting was held on Tuesday with senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shai in the chair as committee given approval of minutes of past held meetings.

Secretary Housing and Works has informed the committee members about Federal Govt. Employees Housing Authority Bill 2019.This bill has already presented twice in the committee. However, committee members detail reviewed the bill and also expressed some reservations on it.

Committee members' senator Naseebullah Bazai, Lt.

General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Maulana Abdl Ghafoor Hadri, Dr. Asad Ashrif have given votes to approve the bill with the recommendations of committee members.

However, senators Bahramind Khan and Anwar Lal Din have given voter against the bill.Later the bill was approved along with amendment. Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Lt. General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hadri, Dr. Asad Ashraf, Mazra Muhammad Afradi and others attended the meeting.