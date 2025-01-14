Committee reviews implementation of Anti-Rape Act

The Anti-Rape Special Committee has conducted a comprehensive stocktake of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 at the Ministry of Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Rape Special Committee has conducted a comprehensive stocktake of the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Chaired by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the meeting included members of the Special Committee along with participants from PEMRA, NADRA, National Police Bureau (NPB), provincial Home Departments, and other relevant stakeholders.

The session reviewed the progress on three key topics pertaining to the deployment of the National Sex Offender’s Register, performance of specialized structures to support survivors of sexual violence and gender-based crimes, and policy considerations to improve implementation of the Act.

The National Police Bureau updated the participants on the successful installation of hardware for the Sex Offenders Register (SOR) at the Gender Crime Cell at NPB, a key milestone in the operationalization of the SOR which will help support investigation and prosecution in sexual violence cases.

The NPB highlighted that data for 94% of eligible entries from 1st January to 30th November 2024 had been collected and was pending entry into the SOR following updates to the digital software. NADRA agreed to provide the necessary technical support so that entries into the SOR can be ensured at the earliest.

Data presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice showed key improvements across the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act, 2021 specifically with regards to availability of Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCCs) and their utilization. Notable improvements were observed in Punjab and Islamabad where referral of cases of serious sexual violence to ARCCs had increased, ensuring better support services for survivors.

Provincial Home Departments committed to ensuring further improvements towards addressing the challenges highlighted during the session and improving coordination between police and ARCCs so that survivors of sexual violence can be better supported.

The Committee also considered policy proposals presented by Ms. Zainab Mustafa, Community Protection Advisor at UPSCALE and member of the Special Committee, for improvements to Pakistan’s legal framework to support broader sex offender management and reducing reoffending. The policy recommendations included improvements to the existing Sex Offenders Register’s framework to include offenders convicted in other jurisdictions before travelling to Pakistan, strengthening monitoring requirements for convicted offenders, and improving risk assessment and restrictions on offenders after release from prison. These measures will help minimize the risk to society from reoffending in sexual violence cases. Participants in the meeting appreciated the data-driven policy recommendations and agreed to provide feedback in the next consultation session.

The Chairperson concluded the session by thanking participants for their input for ensuring a more comprehensive and effective response to sexual violence in Pakistan.

She further highlighted that despite the progress achieved so far, coordinated and sustained effort was required by all the stakeholders to address lacunas that exist and ensure protection for vulnerable members of society.