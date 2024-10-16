Committee reviews measures taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Ameer Taimur, here on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from October 1 to October 14. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Aamir Bashir, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners from tehsils participated via video-link.

The ADC-R emphasised ensuring implementation of preventive measures against dengue. He instructed that water should not stand accumulated in one place, and cleanliness, including roof sanitation, should be maintained.

He said that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field, ensuring 100 per cent coverage of dengue larvae breeding hot spots throughout the district.

The CEO Health, in his briefing, stated that from January 1 to October 14, a total of 8,371 suspected dengue cases have been reported district-wide, with 30 confirmed dengue patients. He also noted that during this period of surveillance from January 1 to October 14, dengue larvae were found at 112 locations. He mentioned that measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He added that there are 1,804 dengue hot spots in the district, all of which have been covered during this period. He reported that house-to-house surveillance for dengue larvae is being conducted, and both indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.