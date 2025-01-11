Committee reviews progress on development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of its chief and parliamentary secretary for the board of Revenue Mian Shoaib Owaisi, MPA.

The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Hassan Gilani, Parliamentary Secretary MPA Hassan Askari Sheikh, Mian Ali Abbas Pirzada, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Bahawalpur, and administrative officers from relevant departments.

MPA Owaisi stated that development projects should be completed on time and the relevant supervisory officers should enhance the field monitoring process to avoid delays in project completion.

Members of the National and Punjab assemblies said that development projects should be completed swiftly.

The deputy commissioner briefed the meeting on the ongoing development projects. It was reported that under the Annual Development Program 2024-25 and the Chief Minister District SDGs Programme, work was ongoing on 238 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 44 billion. So far Rs 2.91 billion of development funds had been utilised.

The DPO informed the meeting about law and order situation in the district, measures taken to combat crime, traffic management, and the elimination of narcotics.