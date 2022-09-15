Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

The third Project Steering Committee Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project held under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department Shah Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The third Project Steering Committee Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project held under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department Shah Mahmood Khan.

Under the project KP government was working on improvement of community irrigation system, promoting innovative technologies for efficient water use, capacity building and study, research and value addition.

The meeting reviewed financial and physical progress of the project and new work plan was approved.