UrduPoint.com

Committee Reviews Progress On Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

The third Project Steering Committee Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project held under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department Shah Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The third Project Steering Committee Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project held under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department Shah Mahmood Khan.

Under the project KP government was working on improvement of community irrigation system, promoting innovative technologies for efficient water use, capacity building and study, research and value addition.

The meeting reviewed financial and physical progress of the project and new work plan was approved.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Progress Government

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

40 seconds ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During ..

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - ..

2 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia ..

IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia to Abandon ZNPP - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.