Committee reviews progress on Lahore Development Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Steering Committee established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz convened an important session at Town Hall, Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday, chaired by Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, LG&CD Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Secretary Housing, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, and other senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Lahore Development Program (LDP) and outlined future strategies for the timely and efficient execution of the city's development initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza briefed the Steering Committee members on the ongoing developments.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari emphasized maintaining constant contact with relevant elected representatives for the success of this public welfare project. She stated that legislators are more familiar with the issues in their Constituencies, and their consultation ensures better results.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that upon the completion of the LDP, no street or connecting road in the provincial capital should remain damaged, she said and stressed the timely completion and proper monitoring of all schemes, highlighting the need for an effective mechanism.

LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique mentioned that work was underway on 115 schemes of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and 246 schemes of WASA. He strictly instructed that all underground work, particularly by Sui Gas and the Safe City Authority, must be completed before the repair of streets. Once any scheme was completed, no excavation would be permitted. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to formally notify departments of this policy.

Zeeshan Rafique also shared that the Chief Minister has envisioned "vibrant streets" for Lahore, featuring colorful aesthetics that would enhance the city's beauty. Additionally, he highlighted the inclusion of horticultural elements in all projects and instructed that feedback from elected representatives should be integrated into every stage. The LDP is set to be completed by June 2025, with a focus on maintaining both speed and transparency, he noted.

Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik instructed the preparation of a detailed presentation for the Chief Minister, who is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project in December.

LG&CD Secretary confirmed that tiles for the project would be designed as per the Chief Minister's instructions.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza added that all Assistant Commissioners must maintain communication with elected representatives and ensure the timely completion of tendering within the given timeline.