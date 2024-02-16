Committee set up for adopting Sahiwal recycling model to ensure twin cities cleanliness; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Friday said that a special committee has been formed to improve the sanitation conditions of the twin cities, comprising Islamabad and Rawalpindi administration, Capital Development Authority and Cantonment Boards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Friday said that a special committee has been formed to improve the sanitation conditions of the twin cities, comprising Islamabad and Rawalpindi administration, Capital Development Authority and Cantonment Boards.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office regarding water supply and sanitation system of the twin cities.

President Rawalpindi board Brigadier (R) Ijaz Qamar Kayani, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq, MD Rana Sajid Safdar, Hanif Abbasi, CDA members and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner said that it had been observed that even after great efforts, the cleanliness situation in the twin cities was not up to mark and to resolve the issue, a committee had been set up which will present Sahiwal-style recycling model on next Monday,

He said that the model would be immediately launched in the twin cities after the forum's approval.

He directed the RWMC to make arrangements for its essential machinery which was completely defunct at present and include it in the upcoming Annual Development Programme to overcome the shortage of resources in cleanliness activities.

Chatta further said that the second important task of the committee was to deal with the rising issue of water deficiency.

He said that according to World Health Organization standards, the shortage of clean drinking water in the twin cities was around 47 percent which will increase with the passage of time and population expansion.

The Commissioner informed that Sahiwal Division was self-generating 35 percent of its budget through garbage recycling.

He said that around 2,300 tons of garbage was lifted daily in Rawalpindi while as par the Sahiwal model, a major portion of the garbage would be recycled while only 30 percent of the remaining waste would be left for disposal.

Laiqat added that after adopting Sahiwal model the cost of disposal would be significantly reduced and at the same time income would be started from recycling.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the sanitation staff in making the city neat and clean as no campaign could be successful without the active participation of the people.

Liaqat asked the residents not to set the garbage on fire and throw the waste in the bins placed in every corner of the city.

He said that RWMC had displayed banners across the city to inform citizens about the hazards of smog.