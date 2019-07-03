Committee setup to compensate shopkeepers, traders of North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A high-level committee has been setup to compensate all affected traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of North Waziristan tribal district.

The seven members committee would be headed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa with members Provincial Minister for Finance, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan and other senior officials.

On the directives of CM KP, a notification for establishment of the committee has been issued.

The committee will talk to all the stakeholders pertaining to compensation of damages and losses to traders, businessmen and traders of North Waziristan.