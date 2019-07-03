UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Setup To Compensate Shopkeepers, Traders Of North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:04 PM

Committee setup to compensate shopkeepers, traders of North Waziristan

A high-level committee has been setup to compensate all affected traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of North Waziristan tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A high-level committee has been setup to compensate all affected traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of North Waziristan tribal district.

The seven members committee would be headed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa with members Provincial Minister for Finance, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan and other senior officials.

On the directives of CM KP, a notification for establishment of the committee has been issued.

The committee will talk to all the stakeholders pertaining to compensation of damages and losses to traders, businessmen and traders of North Waziristan.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Iran May Enable Plutonium Production at Arak React ..

1 minute ago

PoL import bill dips 17pc to $5.6bln in 11 months

1 minute ago

Parental refusal cripples 5 more children with pol ..

1 minute ago

Rupee further gains against US dollar

9 minutes ago

Italian Police Crack Down on 'Ndrangheta Mafia, Se ..

1 minute ago

Constructors directed to complete work on time

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.