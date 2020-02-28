UrduPoint.com
Committee Starts Consultation Process On Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Committee starts consultation process on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020

In pursuance of the Prime Minister's directions, a committee has been formed to start consultation process on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the Prime Minister's directions, a committee has been formed to start consultation process on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020.

The Committee comprised Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Convener) Amir Azeem Bajwa, , Additional Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Eazaz Aslam Dar, Member of Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit, Prime Minister Office, Islamabad Tania Aidrus, and Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Prime Minister's Office, Islamabad Dr.

Arslan Khalid, Focal.

The Committee will undertake extensive and broad-based consultation process with all relevant segments of civil society and technology companies about the rules. The process will be completed within two months.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar would also be involved in consultations process.

