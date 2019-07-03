Committee stresses upon financial model viable for low-income

UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee on Housing & Works stressed upon making financial model viable for the low-income Federal Government Employees in the housing schemes recently inaugurated by Prime Minister at Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

5th meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, MNA.

Federal Minister for Works, Tariq Bashir Cheema apprised the committee that the Government was committed to provide low-cost shelter to the Government officials of Grade 1 to 16, thus, decided to allocate 80% of Housing Units to these employees.

The Housing Units are to be constructed by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) under "The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme" at Askari-VI, Mouza Chaklala, Rawalpindi and Sector G-13 and G-14, Islamabad.

Moreover, the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) will provide financial support to these low-paid employees for payment of their installments.

About the incident with a family of Quetta at Qasr-e-Naz Karachi which occurred due to use of banned poison, the Committee was assured by the Minister for Housing and Works that strict disciplinary action against all those found responsible will be taken.

The Committee however expressed concern over non-attendance of meeting by the Director General Pak. PWD.

About the Bahara Kahu Project, the Committee was apprised by the Ministry that all codal formalities have been completed and the execution work on the said project was also started.

The Committee also decided to take up for its discussion, the report of a Sub-Committee appointed by the previous Standing Committee on Housing & Works during last regime of PML(N) under the convener-ship of Rajab Ali Baloch, ex-MNA, on the issues of Estate Office.

Besides the Minister for Housing & Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, the meeting was attended by MNA Mehboob Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Wajiha Akram, Salahuddin, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad IsrarTareen, Ch. AbidRaza, Syed IftikharUl Hassan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Agha Rafiullahand Munir Khan Orakzai, MNA/Members.

The senior officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and Pak-PWD were also present in the meeting.

