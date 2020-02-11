The Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting strongly condemned the act of converting Senator Dar's house into Panahgah and termed it an act of political victimization

10th February, 2020 The Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting strongly condemned the act of converting Senator Dar's house into Panahgah and termed it an act of political victimization.In the meeting Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi raised the matter of converting the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in Lahore into a Panahgah (shelter home).

The Committee strongly condemned the act of converting Senator Dar's house into Panahgah and termed it an act of political victimization.The meeting was chaired by Senator A. Rehman Malik and was attended by Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and officials from Ministry of Interior, Law and Justice, FIA, PTA and other concerned departments.The Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik said that there is thin line between accountability and victimization and such act of victimization should be discouraged and condemned by all.

He said that it seems some Einstein in Punjab government is conspiring against Prime Minister Imran Khan as the said move is against the orders of the Court. He directed the Ministry of Interior to look into the matter and submit a detail report to the Committee within three days.Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi also raised the issue of escape of former spokesperson of banned TTP Ehsanullah Ehsan and the seriousness of his alleged audio message.

The Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to submit a detail report on the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan and his audio message.The Committee discussed the matter of quality of drinking water being supplied to Parliament House, Parliament Lodges and other areas of Islamabad.

Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior had taken the notice of contaminated water being supplied in Islamabad. He said that contaminated water is causing is serious diseases to the citizens of Islamabad and directed the Director PCRWR and CDA to submit a detail report to the Committee on the quality of water and brief the committee in next meeting.The matter regarding grabbing money through anonymous and fraudulent calls on the pretext of Jazz Cash and other illegal online transfer of money was also discussed in the meeting.

The Chairman Committee directed the FIA to take stringent action against those who are involved in these illegal activities across the country as the victims are mostly poor people. The Chairman Committee directed PTA to apprise the Committee as under what law the Cellular Companies are dealing with monetary matters and under what law they are issued licenses.He also directed that in this regard guidelines from State Bank of Pakistan should be sought to regulate all these activities and to stop misuse of the these services.

He said in this regard he talked to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan who assured full assistance to the concerned authorities in regulating the on-line transfer of money. He expressed his displeasure over the absence of representative of Jazz and directed PTA to issue show cause notice to the said company.

He directed that representatives from all cellular companies operating in Pakistan and dealing with financial transactions should appear in the next meeting of the Committee.