Committee strongly condemned ongoing longest curfew in Kashmir by Indian forces

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) The Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing longest curfew in Kashmir by Indian forces and the terrorist attack in a mosque in Quetta wherein 14 worshippers including deputy superintendent of police Haji Amanullah were martyred while 21 others sustained injuries.Committee paid a rich tribute to martyred DSP Amanullah and prayed for those who lost their lives in the unfortunate blast in a mosque.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and was attended by Senator Talha Mehmood, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Senator Shahzad Waseem.

Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Interior, Secretary Law and Justice and other senior officers from the Ministry for Interior, district Rawalpindi and ICT administration.At the outset, Senator A.

Rehman Malik strongly condemned the ongoing Indian forces brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the 164 days longest curfew in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the committee will continue to condemn the brutal curfew by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and will express solidarity with people of Kashmir who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions.He asked the government of Pakistan to expose the real cruel face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through diplomatic fronts by highlighting Indian army brutalities against unarmed oppressed Kashmiris.

The committee highly commended the role of China in highlighting the Kashmir issue in UNSC meetings and thanked the Chinese government for their support on the Kashmir issue.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that we highly appreciate the statement of Chinese Ambassador in UN H.E Zhang Jun wherein he has stated that China regards Kashmir as a territory disputed between India and Pakistan and supports UN resolutions calling for the exercise by Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through an UN-supervised plebiscite.

He also welcomed and commended the support of the Russian deputy permanent representative in the UN.Committee expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of more than 100 and damages of property caused by land sliding due to severe snowfall and heavy rain across the country.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Azad Kashmir was the worst-hit area wherein 62 people killed. He asked the government to extend its full assistance to the local administration of the affected areas for rescue and relief operation and announce compensation for the affected families.While expressing his concerns on the bomb blast in Quetta, Senator A.

Rehman Malik said that the new wave of terrorism is of high concern as terrorists mostly start their activities from Balochistan which spread across the country.He said that government and law enforcement agencies must remain at high alert and vigilant as inimical forces have always wanted to destabilize the peace of the country particularly Balochistan.He said that by terrorist activities, our enemies will never succeed in their nefarious aims against Pakistan.

He directed that in the next meeting, the Chief Secretary Balochistan should brief the committee on the law and order situation in the province.