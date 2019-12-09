UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Takes Serious Notice Of Latest Episode Of Child Abuse

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Committee takes serious notice of latest episode of child abuse

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Senator Rubina Khalid in its meeting on Monday took serious notice of the latest episode of child abuse involving an employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Sohail Ayaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Senator Rubina Khalid in its meeting on Monday took serious notice of the latest episode of child abuse involving an employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Sohail Ayaz.

She said that the policy of appeasement while dealing with such cases must be abolished completely.The Committee was briefed by the National Response Centre for Cybercrimes (NR3C) and PTA on filming and uploading of videos on Darkweb.

Status of recommendations, made by the sub-Committee, on the payment of increase in pension to retired employees of PTCL by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PIET) was also discussed.

Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, the members present included Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Engr.

Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem and senior officers from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, PTA, Punjab Police (Rawalpindi) and FIA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rehman Malik Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency Afridi From Government PTCL Employment

Recent Stories

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

19 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

19 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

19 minutes ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

19 minutes ago

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt striving for providing every possible ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.