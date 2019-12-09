Committee takes serious notice of latest episode of child abuse

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Senator Rubina Khalid in its meeting on Monday took serious notice of the latest episode of child abuse involving an employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Sohail Ayaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Senator Rubina Khalid in its meeting on Monday took serious notice of the latest episode of child abuse involving an employee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Sohail Ayaz.

She said that the policy of appeasement while dealing with such cases must be abolished completely.The Committee was briefed by the National Response Centre for Cybercrimes (NR3C) and PTA on filming and uploading of videos on Darkweb.

Status of recommendations, made by the sub-Committee, on the payment of increase in pension to retired employees of PTCL by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PIET) was also discussed.

Chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, the members present included Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Engr.

Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem and senior officers from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, PTA, Punjab Police (Rawalpindi) and FIA.