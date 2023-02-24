UrduPoint.com

Committee To Be Constituted To Address Farmers's Problems: KP Agriculture Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock on Friday said that effective measures would be taken to resolve problems of farmers on priority basis

He expressed these views in a meeting with the department's officials and farmers at Ratta Kalachi Station Director Agriculture Research Office, during a visit to the district along with Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan and other officers.

In this regard, he directed that a committee should be constituted to forward problems of the district's farmers to him after consultation with the Agriculture director.

Moreover, he said, awareness raising activities would be launched to educate farmers about the government's initiatives for their welfare and modern technologies being used in the agriculture sector to bring more lands under cultivation and enhance yield.

The caretaker minister said that timely and quality completion of the ongoing development schemes of the Agriculture Department would be ensured and the fish farms would be provided free feed and facilities for hatcheries.

He said the Department would be provided with modern machinery to bring more innovation in the agriculture sector as well as increase production.

He added that the repair work on canals and water courses had been accelerated and would be completed soon.

Director General of Farm Water Management Javed Khattak, DG Agriculture Engineering Department Engineer Naseem Javed, DG Fisheries, Project Director Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project Yasin Wazir besides other officials of the relevant departments were present on the occasion.

