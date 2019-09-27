UrduPoint.com
Committee To Be Formed To Oversee Medical Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

A committee would be constituted to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the entire spectrum of medical education in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A committee would be constituted to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the entire spectrum of medical education in the country. The committee would resolve the challenges including undergraduate education, graduate education, clinical certification, health research and research oriented education, adoption of international standards, equivalence and certification issues in other countries.

The committee will be headed by the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri and its other members would be representatives of the Ministry of Health, PMDC, CPSP and universities providing medical education.

This was decided at a meeting of the heads of key health education institutions in the country including Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC.

The meeting took note of the recent de-recognition of some Pakistani medical degrees by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and constitute a five-member delegation to resolve the matter with Saudi authorities.

The delegation will comprise representatives of the medical universities in addition to HEC.

It was discussed that recently there were instances in which Pakistanis who have MD/ MS degrees have been removed from their services and were asked to leave the country. It was noted that although few Pakistani medical universities have already shared their syllabi, monitoring and evaluation system and other documents with relevant authorities, however, there is a need to take up this issue collectively.

The meeting also reviewed the experience of Pakistani students studying in medical colleges in other countries and the current additional requirements for them when they return to Pakistan.

The participants expressed gratitude to HEC for taking lead on an important matter that is affecting Pakistan's medical degree holders working in Saudi Arabia.

