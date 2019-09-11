UrduPoint.com
Committee To Be Formed To Recover Outstanding Dues From Industrial Estates: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:59 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that a committee would be formed for the recovery of outstanding dues from industrial estates

While presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the government is committed to resolve the problems faced by industrial estates on priority basis. However, he added,timely recovery of outstanding dues would help resolve those problems quickly, said a statement issued here.

He asked the officers to perform their duties honestly because their handwork would boost economic activities in the province.

The minister was of the opinion that good working relationship between the department and industrialists could bring good changes.

