Committee to check medicine record of Gojra Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad has constituted an inspection committee to check medicine record of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gojra, a spokesman for the Health Department said here on Sunday.

During his surprise visit to the hospital, he checked record and stock of medicines and found misappropriation in it.

Therefore, he constituted a committee and directed it to inspect medicine record and stock of the hospital thoroughly and submit a report on priority basis.

The secretary also visited various sections of the hospital and expressed dismay over dirty bedsheets. He directed the medical superintendent to get those replaced and ensure display of record and stock of hospital medicines in medicine information management system properly.

The health secretary also visited DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh and reprimanded its MS when he found water leakage near MS Office and broken tiles of the floor in Medical Ward.