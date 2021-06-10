Committee to check transparency in development schemes

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has constituted a three-member committee, headed by Director Development, Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, to check transparency in construction work of development schemes under Community Development and Sustainable Development Goals Program across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has constituted a three-member committee, headed by Director Development, Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, to check transparency in construction work of development schemes under Community Development and Sustainable Development Goals Program across the division.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the committee had been constituted on some public complaints and comprise of Deputy Director Technical and Assistant Director Development. The committee would check schemes randomly and submit its report within week, he added.