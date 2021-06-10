UrduPoint.com
Committee To Check Transparency In Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has constituted a three-member committee, headed by Director Development, Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, to check transparency in construction work of development schemes under Community Development and Sustainable Development Goals Program across the division.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the committee had been constituted on some public complaints and comprise of Deputy Director Technical and Assistant Director Development. The committee would check schemes randomly and submit its report within week, he added.

