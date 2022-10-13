Taking strict notice on dumping purified bodies on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, constituted a six member inquiry committee here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Taking strict notice on dumping purified bodies on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, constituted a six member inquiry committee here on Thursday.

He directed Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab, Muzammil Bashir to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

In compliance with that orders, the Secretary Specialized Healthcare issued a notification for constituting an inquiry committee headed by Muzammil Bashir and comprising on Dr. Masood Hiraj, NMU Assistant Professor Anatomy Dr. Shafiqullah Chaudhry, Senior Medical Officer, Nishtar Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Arfan Arshad, and one representative each from the offices of Deputy Commissioner and CPO, Multan.

The committee will conduct an inquiry as per the SOPs of Home Department of Punjab Government and submit its report within three days.