Committee To Determine Damages Caused By Recent Torrential Rains In Gwadar: Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Sunday said a committee has been formed to determine the damages caused by the recent floods in Gwadar, which will submit a complete assessment report within 20 days.
He said that the process of water drainage from Gwadar city would be completed by tomorrow (Monday) and maximum relief would be provided to the flood-hit people.
During his visit to Gwadar, Sarfraz Bugti said hundreds of houses were damaged due to torrential rains and floods in the area.
Talking to media persons, CM said that the government would not leave the affected people alone at such a critical time and would provide all possible help to the affectees.
Pakistan Army, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and other institutions have taken steps by bringing all their resources to bear in this hour of difficulty, CM said.
He appreciated the people of Gwadar, in the way which they have cooperated with the aid agencies in this difficult time.
The provincial government was making all-out efforts and utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees, he added.
Chief Minister, during his one-day visit to Gwadar, met the flood-affected families and distributed relief items. He said steps would be taken to rehabilitate the flood affectees after the completion of the rescue operation.
Sarfraz said that emergency measures are being taken to drain out rainwater from the population and restore normal life in the flood-hit areas.
