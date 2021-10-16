Committee to evaluate movement problems at Chaman border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Balochistan government has constituted a committee to assess the difficulties in the movement at Pak-Afghan Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has constituted a committee to assess the difficulties in the movement at Pak-Afghan Chaman border.

According to the official statement, the decision was made with an objective to address the citizens' problems at the border as the committee will be headed by Provincial Secretary Interior.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the provincial government was well aware of the problems of the people and the decision was made keeping in view these issues.

He said that the committee will meet the Afghan officials also to remove all hurdles.

He said that later committee will also observe all suggestions on ensuring smooth border movement after meeting with the Afghan officials.