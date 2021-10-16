UrduPoint.com

Committee To Evaluate Movement Problems At Chaman Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:16 PM

Committee to evaluate movement problems at Chaman border

The Balochistan government has constituted a committee to assess the difficulties in the movement at Pak-Afghan Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has constituted a committee to assess the difficulties in the movement at Pak-Afghan Chaman border.

According to the official statement, the decision was made with an objective to address the citizens' problems at the border as the committee will be headed by Provincial Secretary Interior.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the provincial government was well aware of the problems of the people and the decision was made keeping in view these issues.

He said that the committee will meet the Afghan officials also to remove all hurdles.

He said that later committee will also observe all suggestions on ensuring smooth border movement after meeting with the Afghan officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Chaman Border All Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supre ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Dis ..

34 minutes ago
 Court awards two-time death sentence to three accu ..

Court awards two-time death sentence to three accused in a rape, murder case

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Sindh (W), Punjab (W), Railways, Army & ..

Islamabad, Sindh (W), Punjab (W), Railways, Army & HEC get victories in CM Punja ..

2 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints Polo Cup: Final on Sunday at JPCC

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup: Final on Sunday at JPCC

2 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to septuplets children

Woman gives birth to septuplets children

2 minutes ago
 Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

Textile exports surge 27.41% to $4.42 bn in Q1

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.