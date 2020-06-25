UrduPoint.com
Committee To Formulate Preparation For Local Bodies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :To make preparations for local bodies a comittee has been formulated in Attock distrcit also in this context .

The committee include District Election Commissioner Muhammad Asif , District Election Officer Zaigham Altaf and Deputy Director Local Govt Javed Bhatti .

The committee has been directed to start its preparatory work/administrative arrangements from 6th July and complete it by 13th Oct, 2020. The task given to committee include preparation of delimitation list of Constituencies , publication of preliminary list of constituencies for inviting objections , disposal of objections , decisiins taken by delimitation authorities. The committee has been directed to complete this work with in the given time and to publish list of final delimitations on 13th October.

