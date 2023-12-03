Committee to investigate encroachment along Rohri Canal, official connivance

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindh Irrigation Department has formed a 3-member committee to probe encroachment on the land of Rohri Canal in addition to identifying the irrigation officials who have been conniving with the squatters.

The committee, headed by Superintendent Engineer Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle Zaheer Ahmed Memon, would also consist of Executive Engineer Drainage Division Badin district Fawad Memon and Executive Engineer Irrigation Division Hala, Matiari district.

The committee had also been tasked to prepare a list of offices, land, plots and residential units in Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle and would identify encroachment and illegal occupation on all such properties.

The committee had been directed to submit its report along with the list of squatters, consisting of their Names and NIC numbers, by December 15.