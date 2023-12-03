Open Menu

Committee To Investigate Encroachment Along Rohri Canal, Official Connivance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Committee to investigate encroachment along Rohri Canal, official connivance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindh Irrigation Department has formed a 3-member committee to probe encroachment on the land of Rohri Canal in addition to identifying the irrigation officials who have been conniving with the squatters.

The committee, headed by Superintendent Engineer Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle Zaheer Ahmed Memon, would also consist of Executive Engineer Drainage Division Badin district Fawad Memon and Executive Engineer Irrigation Division Hala, Matiari district.

The committee had also been tasked to prepare a list of offices, land, plots and residential units in Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle and would identify encroachment and illegal occupation on all such properties.

The committee had been directed to submit its report along with the list of squatters, consisting of their Names and NIC numbers, by December 15.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Circle Badin Hala Matiari Rohri December All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

22 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

23 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

23 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

23 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

23 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

23 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

23 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

23 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

24 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan