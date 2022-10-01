UrduPoint.com

Committee To Look Into Farmers Problems: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Saturday said the committee constituted by Cabinet was working on the reduction of electricity bills of the agricultural tube wells, as to solve the problems of farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Saturday said the committee constituted by Cabinet was working on the reduction of electricity bills of the agricultural tube wells, as to solve the problems of farmers.

"The committee will meet on Monday, and will look into all options and suggestions. The government is taking steps to solve the problems and legitimate demands of the farmers. The demand for deferment of payment of tube wells bills is also accepted and a notification has issued in this regard," Sanaullah said in a statement issued here.

Speaking about the issue of Kisan Ittehad Union protest and sit-in at Khayaban Chowk, he said the farmers' sit-ins were unjustified.

"Farmers have been informed about the situation in a meeting with Kisan Ittihad, therefore, protests and sit-ins on part of them are unjustified," he said.

He said the red zone was the red line and farmers or any group were not allowed to protest there and the law would take action against those marching towards red zone. There were also clear orders from the Apex Court that no protest could be held in the red zone.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Rana SanaUllah Red Zone All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Turkey's Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, F ..

Turkey's Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

11 minutes ago
 AJK food minister to check wheat smuggling

AJK food minister to check wheat smuggling

11 minutes ago
 Relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan ..

Relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan in full swing

11 minutes ago
 82 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

82 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Germany to Help Moldova Acquire Drones, Other Mode ..

Germany to Help Moldova Acquire Drones, Other Modern Military Equipment - Defens ..

17 minutes ago
 Marriyum condemns 'vindictive actions' against Ale ..

Marriyum condemns 'vindictive actions' against Aleem Khan & Shoaib Siddiqui

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.