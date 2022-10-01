Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Saturday said the committee constituted by Cabinet was working on the reduction of electricity bills of the agricultural tube wells, as to solve the problems of farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Saturday said the committee constituted by Cabinet was working on the reduction of electricity bills of the agricultural tube wells, as to solve the problems of farmers.

"The committee will meet on Monday, and will look into all options and suggestions. The government is taking steps to solve the problems and legitimate demands of the farmers. The demand for deferment of payment of tube wells bills is also accepted and a notification has issued in this regard," Sanaullah said in a statement issued here.

Speaking about the issue of Kisan Ittehad Union protest and sit-in at Khayaban Chowk, he said the farmers' sit-ins were unjustified.

"Farmers have been informed about the situation in a meeting with Kisan Ittihad, therefore, protests and sit-ins on part of them are unjustified," he said.

He said the red zone was the red line and farmers or any group were not allowed to protest there and the law would take action against those marching towards red zone. There were also clear orders from the Apex Court that no protest could be held in the red zone.