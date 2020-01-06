UrduPoint.com
Committee To Prepare Recommendation To Convert Jalo Into 'Theme Park'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Committee to prepare recommendation to convert Jalo into 'Theme Park'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A five member committee has been formed to make Jalo Park an international standard recreational spot.

According to the Punjab Wildlife and Parks sources on Sunday, the team would present a business plan and recommendations in one week after visiting the park.

Sources said that the concerned committee would thoroughly analyze the recommendations and if found applicable, then the Jalo Wildlife Park would be converted into a theme park.

Green Pakistan Programme Project Director Mian Hafeez Ahmad would be a convener of the committee, sources added.

Sources said that the basic purpose of making Jalo Park an attractive tourist spot was to provide inexpensive and quality recreation to the people.

Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani had directed the committee to seek attention of private investors in their business plan and while preparing recommendations they must keep in mind the missing facilities which were not available in park currently, the sources added.

