Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken serious notice of the alleged negligence by staff at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and a high-powered fact-finding committee has been constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the committee will be headed by the additional secretary for Internal Security. Other members include the director of Administration at PFSA and the section officer for Autonomous Bodies from the Home Department.

The inquiry was ordered following reports involving the dismissal of a PFSA employee and the alleged theft of a pistol. The fact-finding committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within 48 hours. The investigation will cover all aspects of the incident, including statements from the accused former employee as well as current staff.

The committee will determine those responsible and propose recommendations to ensure evidence protection and the implementation of a foolproof system in the future. These measures are part of the committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs).

Speaking on the issue, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal emphasised, "The Punjab Forensic Science Agency is a symbol of national credibility. Those attempting to tarnish its image will be brought to justice." He further reiterated the government of Punjab's commitment to transparency and merit in all institutional processes.

The proactive move reflects the provincial government's dedication to upholding standards of integrity and accountability in key investigative institutions, added Mengal.