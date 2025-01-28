Open Menu

Committee To Probe Cylinder Blast In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Committee to probe cylinder blast in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has formed a committee to investigate the recent cylinder explosion in Multan.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, the inquiry committee, headed by the commissioner of Multan, will present a fact-finding report within three days. The committee will also make recommendations regarding necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The committee includes the CPO of Multan, Joint Director of OGRA, Director of Civil Defence, and Director of Chemical Engineering from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, Punjab’s Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal, visited the site of the cylinder explosion in Multan. During the visit, they assessed the damage to the affected houses. Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, RPO Captain Sohail Choudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood were also present.

Recent Stories

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

16 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

17 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

47 minutes ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

55 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

1 hour ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

1 hour ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan