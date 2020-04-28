Committee to probe news about serving substandard food in quarantine center Abottabad

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday constituted a committee to probe the news percolated on social media about serving unhygienic food at Sehr time to corona suspected patients in Quarantine Centre District Headquarters Abbottabad.
The three committee comprising District Food Controller and representative of District Health Officer would be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad. The committee would submit its report in three days.
Meanwhile Speaker KP Assembly has directed best available medical facilities to people in quarantine centre and provision of best food to them on both Sehr and Iftar time.